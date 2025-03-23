Pam Bondi Vows to Prevail Against “Out of Control” Judge Boasberg

Pam Bondi spoke earlier with Maria Bartiromo today and said they will prevail against “out of control” Judge Boasberg. He is demanding national security information and wants to run our foreign policy.
He is not entitled to any of the information, and he is not getting it.
She said Boasberg keeps calling them into court without notice.
