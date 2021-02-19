So Cali replaces a third of the school officers with climate coaches – really









School districts in Southern California are slashing hundreds of jobs to help fund insane new initiatives like “climate coaches.” Democrats are insane and they are destroying a perfectly wonderful country.

“After a months-long push by students in the nation’s second-largest public school system, leaders in Los Angeles approved a plan on Tuesday to cut the district’s security force by a third, joining a growing number of cities that have reduced the presence of police officers in school hallways,” reports the New York Times.

“The plan approved on Tuesday eliminates 70 sworn officers, who have arrest powers; 62 nonsworn officers; and one support staff member, leaving 211 officers on the district’s force. Officers at secondary schools in Los Angeles will be replaced with ‘climate coaches’ from the community who will mentor students, help resolve conflicts and address implicit bias,” adds the newspaper.

They’re all in on the fake systemic racism.

The anti-white and anti-police culture could create a lot of racism. It’s very divisive.

The fraudulent excuse for this leftist nonsense, of course, was the death of George Floyd.

Climate coaches? Really?

