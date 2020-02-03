So-Called ‘Centrist’ Joe Manchin Wants Trump Censured

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, an alleged centrist swing vote urged his colleagues to censure President Donald Trump during today’s final impeachment arguments.

He’s described as a moderate but he has no problem voting for extreme Democrat measures over and over. For example, he was all in on Barack Obama’s gun laws after getting elected shooting up a target hung on a tree in an ad. Manchin has created an illusion of centrism.

The so-called swing vote should have recommended the censure upfront, but not now, as the President is on the verge of acquittal.

The censure would be a response to military aid being held up but released well within the time limit. This is a disagreement between established practice and the President’s approach.

How do you censure someone for that? It means every president could be censured regularly.

Why isn’t Joe Biden censured for extorting Ukrainians? Why wasn’t Obama censured for sending cash and gold to our enemies which they used for terrorism?

“I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in this matter. Censure would allow this body to unite across party lines, and as an equal branch of government to formally denounce the president’s actions and hold him accountable,” Manchin said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Senate Republicans don’t seem interested.

The ‘centrist’ said, “His behavior cannot go unchecked by the Senate, and censure would allow a bipartisan. Statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms,” Manchin said. “History will judge the Senate for how we have handled this solemn constitutional duty.”

The President gave the Ukrainians the money, he didn’t bribe them like Joe Biden, and he asked them to investigate corruption, which he is allowed to do by treaty. It’s hard to see why he should face censure after the abuse he has been made to suffer through.

To make it more ironic and implausible, he wants “bipartisan censure,” after the President was denied the presumption of innocence and due process.

Manchin claims he’s undecided on how to vote Wednesday.