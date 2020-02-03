Buttigieg Insists 63 Million Americans Are Racists

The former mayor of the little depressed city of South Bend is dividing the country again. He is doubling down on his suggestions that half of Americans are racists. Buttigieg, the son of a famous communist professor, stands firmly behind his comments that 63 million Americans are racists.

He is pandering while causing harm to relations in the country. That’s how he deals with issues.

Buttigieg is in Iowa insulting the President and his followers, trying to convince the audiences that Trump doesn’t care about the military who were injured in Iraq.

He wants people to believe he can beat the President but he just alienated 63 million people for no good reason at all except to pander to Blacks. Blacks in South Bend don’t like him. This is how he solves that problem.

Watch: