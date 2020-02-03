Schiff’s afraid Trump will sell AK to the Russians, make Kushner president

President Trump must be impeached, according to Rep. Adam Schiff, the President could sell Alaska to the Russians in exchange for their support in the next election. The President might even decide to move to Mar-a-Lago and leave Jared Kushner in charge.

“If abuse of power is not impeachable, then a whole range of utterly unacceptable conduct in a president would now be beyond reach. Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election. Or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and leave Jared Kushner to run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war, the deranged Democrat House Manager said.

That is the ravings of a disturbed, confused individual.

Schiff and his fellows in the party think they can portray President Trump as a monarch. The party members have suggested a coronation will take place if Trump is not impeached.

How do they think that would happen? Are they that stupid? There is zero evidence to support their extreme, hyperbolic concerns. In fact, the President is trying to bring America back to the rule of law.

Schiff also declared its “midnight in Washington” because he failed at impeachment. He is a frustrated screenwriter and probably just likes the words he uses. Unfortunately, he’s a terrible writer.

The entire Democrat Party is very unserious, and this is a clown show.

Adam Schiff: If Trump isn't removed he "could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and leave Jared Kushner to run the country, delegating to him the decision whether they go to war." pic.twitter.com/VBzkonqpmH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2020