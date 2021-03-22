Dem mayor: “It’s a breach of national security not seen before in modern history,”









Democrat mayor of the southern border town, Del Rio, says Joe Biden is in denial over the magnitude of the immigration problem. It is a “crisis” and there is “no plan of action.”

“It’s a breach of national security not seen before in modern history,” Texas Mayor Lozano said. He slammed Biden for doing nothing about the immigration disaster that’s left his small town of 35,000 people swamped by 150 migrants a day.

Biden should have been better prepared, he asserted, and it’s a “slap in the face” to see a Democrat President failing.

“You have a breach of national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history and you’re not even batting an eye about it, you’re not even calling it a ‘crisis’, you’re calling it a quote-unquote challenge,” he told The New York Post.

“It’s a slap in the face.”

[It’s also illegal. Biden is breaking the law and his oath of office to keep Americans safe.]

The biggest concern is the number of unaccompanied children. Border Patrol apprehended 561 lone minors across the U.S.-Mexico border on March 15, up from a daily average of 332 per day in February.

About 1,000 children have been held for more than 10 days, wrapped in foil in pods at night.

[Biden and his team keep pretending it’s just a challenge. Make no mistake, they know they are lying. This isn’t incompetence. It’s planned, and they are lying to cover it up. Watch the video with Steve Hilton.]

Del Rio, TX Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) to guest host @cvpayne: It is a Biden border crisis in my opinion because there’s no plan of action pic.twitter.com/B3BetEOc5m — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) March 22, 2021

HILTON POINTS TO THE LIES

THE MAYOR HAS BEEN PLEADING SINCE FEBRUARY

In February, Mayor Bruno Lozano pleaded with President Trump to stop the release of these immigrants into his small town pouring through the border.

He cannot care for these people and was still suffering from the impact of the recent storms.

Watch:

