So PC! Homeless & drugging in front of a Boston elementary

“Neighbors living near the McKinley School in the heart of Boston’s South End have been asked to be on the lookout for makeshift homeless camps on school grounds. Human feces, syringes, pipes, and used condoms are just some of what’s recently been found in the school’s parking lot and garden,” Boston 25 reports.

There has been an increase in the number of homeless encampments after sundown.

The Boston 25 news crew found “trash, condoms, and other waste.” It noticeably “got worse as they walked through the school’s parking lot.”

The people usually leave before the children get there, however, do they honestly believe children don’t know and don’t check it out after hours? And, who gets to clean all this up?

FECAL MATTER IN THE SCHOOLYARD

“You don’t want fecal matter in a schoolyard,” said Jon Paul Prunier, a Boston resident. “They seem to be spreading out in our neighborhood a lot more, the school here, the park there, it’s startling.”

Empty liquor bottles, needle caps, and empty food containers are just some of what our crew saw as they walked around school property. One man who spoke with Boston 25 News, however, says that doesn’t mean everyone who sleeps around there is to blame.

“Give me a break, I’m just lying down on a bench, I’m not doing anything to anybody,” said that 67-year-old homeless man, who only wanted to be referred to as Mike. “I just want to survive that’s it.”

He doesn’t like the homeless shelters.

“It’s all drug addicts, it’s horrible, everyone is trying to steal your stuff so they can sell it and get dope, it’s terrible,” he said. “The only thing the neighbors want to do around here is get rid of everybody.”

It sounds like it’s no different at night outside the elementary school.

Someone still needs to explain to me how leaving these people outside without any care is to their benefit. And, for their part, they are turning us into a third world hellhole. We were so civilized for so long too.

HIV IS ALSO BECOMING A PROBLEM

Makeshift homeless shelters causing serious safety concerns at McKinley School in Boston’s South End. See what we found on school grounds TONIGHT ON #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/KRIYBNOH4Q — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) January 13, 2020

Health care providers concerned new HIV cluster among drug users in Boston could indicate larger health alert beneath surface. New tactic in reaching at risk population #Boston25 NEW AT 11 pic.twitter.com/fVfVkFDPP1 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) January 9, 2020

State health officials confirm cluster of 7 new HIV cases in Boston. DPH tells #Boston25 newly diagnosed cases are people who inject drugs, experienced recent homelessness pic.twitter.com/sfETz2XSOz — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) January 8, 2020