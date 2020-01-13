Cory Booker – Spartacus – is out, old, white people are in

Cory Booker suspended his presidential campaign. He’s out of funds and doesn’t see a path to the presidency at this point. He will also have to attend the impeachment trial which will take him off the campaign trail.

Booker was also denied a place on the debate stage since he didn’t meet the qualifications, which are low.

He isn’t out because he’s Black. No one in the Democrat primary cares that he’s Black, although Democrats are now accused of racism. He lost because he ran a poor campaign and his far-far-left agenda never caught on. It’s hard to compete with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren when it comes to outrage, fearmongering, and giveaways.

This is who qualified for the debate stage for the diverse party: 4 old, white people, one is a nearly-senior-citizen white woman, and there is one gay man who Blacks don’t like:

The leading contenders for the inclusive, diverse party are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

“Tuesday’s debate, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, is being held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, at 9 p.m. ET. It is the last primary Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3,” USA Today reports.

“This month’s debate qualifications required candidates to have at least 225,000 individual donations. In addition, candidates needed to get 5% in at least four national or early-voting state polls, or at least 7% in two early-voting state polls, which include Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina,” according to USA Today.

HIS STATEMENT

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

JUST IN: Sen. Cory Booker announces that he is ending his campaign after failing to qualify for the Democratic debate planned for Tuesday in Iowa. https://t.co/KQmw8l0tSn pic.twitter.com/oShsnQcqbs — CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2020