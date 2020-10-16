Biden wants police under attack to aim for the leg

During ABC’s town hall, Joe Biden was asked about police violence. He suggested that instead of shooting to kill, police should shoot attackers in the leg.

“We can do this. You can ban chokeholds….but beyond that, you have to teach people how to de-escalate circumstances. De-escalate. So instead of anybody coming at you and the first thing you do is shoot to kill, you shoot them in the leg.”

How idiotic! If the police do that, they will all be dead. Aside from not incapacitating the attacker much, if at all, it’s harder to hit a person in the leg when they are lunging at you. Only a second or two or three goes by during an attack.

It seems Biden wants to give the advantage to the criminal.

He appears to want police to give the attackers mental tests. He’ll have the police bring psychologists with them.

This man doesn’t have a clue.

If any police officer votes for Joe Biden, s/he’s crazy.

Watch: