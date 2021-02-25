Rand Paul explains why #FireFauci is trending

#FireFauci trended on Twitter for days, especially after Meghan McCain lost it on The View and started calling for his firing. Many are finally waking up this man’s politicization of medicine. He’s also a liar. He’s almost singlehandedly ruined our economy. His advice has been disastrous for the USA.
Watch this clip. It’s short and sweet.
We let epidemiologists, whose only job is to fight the virus, dominate policy decisions with effects far beyond their field of expertise. Huge mistake. https://t.co/eMQbU7sURx
— Brit Hume (@brithume) February 24, 2021
Fauci is and will be greatly rewarded for his treachery.
As is usual, the dullard Hume has it wrong. He was never an analyst. Notice his standard tactic of waiting to comment until well after something becomes apparent. Those were not bad public policy decisions. Those were decisions based on corruption and incompetence. The intent from the start was to hurt the USA and Trump. Of course, Hume despises Trump so would never acknowledge that. The simpleton Hume wants to rationalize it as “bad” decisions, a happenstance.