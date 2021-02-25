Rand Paul explains why #FireFauci is trending









#FireFauci trended on Twitter for days, especially after Meghan McCain lost it on The View and started calling for his firing. Many are finally waking up this man’s politicization of medicine. He’s also a liar. He’s almost singlehandedly ruined our economy. His advice has been disastrous for the USA.

Watch this clip. It’s short and sweet.

We let epidemiologists, whose only job is to fight the virus, dominate policy decisions with effects far beyond their field of expertise. Huge mistake. https://t.co/eMQbU7sURx — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 24, 2021

