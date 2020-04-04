Socialist Democrat Mayor Garcetti tells neighbors to snitch on neighbors

Democrats are authoritarians and there is no better than Mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles. He issued a ‘stay-at-home’ order that is very restrictive. He also expanded the definition of non-essential businesses.

Some businesses are ignoring the mandate so Garcetti told the residents to rat out the business owners. He’s offering rewards if they do it.

That’s what they did in Nazi Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union. Garcetti is a communista.

“If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” Garcetti said. “You know the old expression about snitches. Well, in this case, snitches get rewards.”

“We want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe,” the mayor said during a press conference “Your decision to stay home may mean that there’s one less person who needs a ventilator we do not have.”

Garcetti has also sent his police department to 144 of about 500 ‘non-compliant’ businesses, and of those four have been referred to the L.A city attorney’s office for prosecution on misdemeanor charges.

These are business owners who are hurting.

CUOMO PLANS TO JUST ‘TAKE’ VENTILATORS AND DISTRIBUTE AS HE SEES FIT

Then there is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who tweeted Friday that he will mobilize National Guard units to “move ventilators to where they are urgently required.”

“We do not have enough ventilators. Period. I am signing an Executive Order allowing the state to take ventilators and redistribute to hospitals in need. The National Guard will be mobilized to move ventilators to where they are urgently required to save lives,” he wrote.

He was criticized and backed off a bit in his wording, but you see where this is going.

Democrats want the president to act dictatorially while claiming he’s Hitler. This is who they are.