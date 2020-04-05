Dr. Fauci predicted this pandemic but his predictions soured in January

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), predicted this pandemic and he even got the date right.

Dr. Fauci, while speaking at a pandemic preparedness event at Georgetown University in 2017, stated that the new president will face “challenges that their predecessors were faced with” concerning infectious diseases, LaCorte News reported.

“If there’s one message that I want to leave with you today,” he told his audience, “is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” Fauci said in a keynote speech at the Georgetown University Medical Center.

He predicted it would happen in the next three years, and got that right.

“It is a perpetual challenge. It is not going to go away, so the thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we are going to see this in the next few years.”

He was worried about spreading influenzas in 2015 as well.

From 2015 interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci: “My number one concern…is the idea of emerging & re-emerging infections that we haven’t been exposed to before that’s spread by a respiratory route. So pandemic influenza that’s really serious is something that bothers me & worries me…” pic.twitter.com/DXMIhfVhv3 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 4, 2020

HIS PREDICTIONS HAVE SOURED IN 2020

Dr. Fauci’s ability to predict how this virus is going to spread is not as good. He’s been back-and-forth on models and the models that set off the lockdown were dramatically wrong in predicting the rate of hospitalizations.

He shouldn’t be criticized for that. The path and seriousness of this illness are impossible to predict. We know so little and we don’t have a cure or a vaccine.

Dr. Fauci didn’t predict the seriousness of this pandemic in January or February, but he had China and the World Health Organization lying to him.

Tucker was critical of some of his ideas about extending the lockdown for a year but explained he still regards him as one of the foremost infectious disease experts.

We won’t survive as a nation if these pandemics keep coming and we keep closing down the economy. One thing we should do is cut off China for an extended period of time. A lot of these illnesses come from China. They also have to get out of our supply chains for pharmaceuticals.

