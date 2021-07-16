Socialist IT girl AOC blames the US for Cuba

















As usual, the communists are out blaming the US for Cuba’s problems. That includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC.

She finally commented on the Cubans risking their lives to march peacefully with US flags.

Her response is predictable. The hard left, which is now in control of the Democrat Party, hates the USA. She is no exception.

They use attractive people with limited intelligence or knowledge like AOC to spread their propaganda.

AOC wants the embargo lifted which will allow the dictators ruling Cuba to enrich themselves.

INBOX: @AOC calls to lift the U.S. embargo on Cuba “The embargo is absurdly cruel and, like too many other U.S. policies targeting Latin Americans, the cruelty is the point. I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo.” pic.twitter.com/DsYmyVhG8o — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 16, 2021

