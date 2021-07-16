In case you missed it, Biden admits FB is a state actor

















In case you missed it, we just wanted to let you know that the government is admitting one of the major issues in the Donald Trump lawsuit. The US government said they are coordinating censorship with Facebook and sharing detailed information.

They will control what we are allowed to read. It’s equivalent to burning books. Who are they to decide what is “disinformation?”

Facebook acts as state actors, and the government admits they are violating our rights.

This is dark and it is authoritarianism. These people are very radical.

.@PressSec: “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/xTCvg3tyFQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2021

