Socialist multi-trillion dollar bill includes an AOC climate corps

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for a ‘wartime scale’ effort to fight climate change in a presser where far-far-left lawmakers pledged that money for a 1.5 million-strong ‘climate corps’ will be included in the Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill.

‘The question is not just if we are going to do it, but how – how big, how ambitious?’ the New York communistic Democrat [she calls herself a democratic socialist but their agenda is to the left of the CPUSA] said Tuesday morning.

‘Our climate crisis today requires a peaceful but wartime scale mobilization in order to combat the climate crisis,” the far-far-left woman said.

It would provide good union jobs, AOC says.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who opened the press conference, said he would ‘ensure’ the climate corps is part of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget bill.

You should also know that the sweeping bill is actually — at least — $5 trillion, as the Wall Street Journal reported. It’s a Trojan Horse.

‘So it’s not just about doing it, it’s about doing it big’ — AOC delivered this powerful speech about why the U.S. needs a revitalized Civilian Climate Corps pic.twitter.com/8mrbHHPIEd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 20, 2021

President Biden included $10 billion for a Civilian Climate Conservation Corps in his original $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which struggled to gain Republican support.

Ocasio-Cortez outlined an ambitious scope for how far the money should go.

She pledged that half of the CCC’s funds – which could be up to $5 billion – would go ‘to making sure that this is not just going to our national parks and funding Climate Corps members to our national parks, but in urban communities as well to face environmental injustices.’

She added that the millions of new positions would be 'good union jobs.'

