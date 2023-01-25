Pope Benedict XVI’s Posthumous Book Is Unprecedented, a Bombshell

Many say there is a war brewing in the Catholic Church with the installation of Pope Francis. Some wonder was there ever cause for Pope Benedict XVI to retire, or was he pushed out to make way for a more heretical Pope? Some say the latter is true.

We were told about this book in 2020.

Pope Benedict XVI’s bombshell book was published this month after his death to spare him and Christendom.

He explained, “For my part, in life, I no longer want to publish anything. The fury of the circles against me in Germany is so strong that the appearance of every my word immediately causes a murderous shouting from them. I want to spare myself and Christendom this.”

His remarks in the book, Che Cos’é Il Cristianesimo, are truly unprecedented coming from a Holy Father. We know it is happening, but he is publicly speaking to us about it from the grave. Recently, the Vatican launched an investigation into a “sex party” at the Cathedral. in the past, police arrested top clergy for orgies. It’s been an open secret.

“There were individual bishops, and not only in the United States, who rejected the Catholic tradition as a whole, aiming in their dioceses to develop a kind of new, modern catholicity. Perhaps it is worth mentioning the fact that, in not a few seminaries, students caught reading my books were considered unfit for the priesthood. My books were concealed as harmful literature and were read only in secret, so to speak.”

He said there are gay “clubs” in seminaries. Writing about the meeting that Pope Francis had convened with the presidents of all the episcopal conferences of the world on the subject of abuse, Ratzinger underlines: “In the context of the meeting of the presidents of the episcopal conferences of the whole world with Pope Francis, it is at heart above all the question of priestly life and also that of seminaries. As regards the problem of preparation for priestly ministry in seminaries, we note in fact a vast collapse of the current form of this preparation.”

In various seminaries homosexual “clubs” were formed, which acted more or less openly and transformed the atmosphere in the seminaries. “In a seminary in southern Germany, candidates for the priesthood and candidates for the lay office of pastoral referent lived together. During common meals, the seminarians were together with married pastoral representatives, partly accompanied by their wives and children and, in some cases, by their girlfriends. The climate in the seminary could not help priestly formation.”

The media won’t report it because it questions the legitimacy of Francis as Pope, and he is their far-left pride and joy.

“…a bishop, who had previously been rector, had allowed seminarians to be shown pornographic films, presumably with the intention of thereby enabling them to resist against behavior contrary to the faith.”

What Ratzinger is saying here coincides with a book he wrote several years ago referencing the “filth” in the church that must be excised. Priests take a vow of chastity.

We understand why the book is posthumous. He recognized the power these people have attained in the church. An ally of his, Archbishop Vigano feared for his life. The church can survive this, but it needs to be stopped.

Related