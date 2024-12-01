Some Democrats Are Sorry About the Invasion Now

“We destroyed ourselves on the immigration issue in ways that were entirely predictable and entirely manageable,” a Democratic senator confided to The Hill under the condition of anonymity.

“We utterly mismanaged that issue, including our Democratic caucus here. That’s political malpractice. That’s not someone else’s fault. That’s not the groups pushing us around.”

A source close to New York City Mayor Eric Adams also told The Post that fellow Democrats should have listened to him after he “warned for two years” that a porous border “would overburden cities and alienate working-class people — and they did not listen.”

A House Democratic source suggested to The Post that the only way forward would be for party bosses “to get back to basics and simply admit to the American people ‘crime and illegal immigration are bad.’”

They likely wanted enough voters to secure their permanent electoral majority. They wouldn’t stop, no matter how much Americans pleaded. Finally, they went too far. Now, they are sorry.

They didn’t destroy themselves. Potentially, they destroyed the country, and they didn’t care until now.

