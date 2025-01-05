Some of the Innocent Victims of the New Orleans Islamist Terror

These are some of the victims of the New Year’s terrorist attack in New Orleans. NBC News titled this attack: What we know about the victims of the New Orleans truck attack.

It wasn’t a truck attack. It was an attack by a radical Islamist who went to a radical mosque in Texas. We don’t condemn all Muslims, just radical Islamists.

Kareem Badawi, 18

Kareem Badawi, 18, was home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the holidays. He had just completed his first semester at the University of Alabama, which he believed had a better engineering program than the University of Louisiana, said his father, Belal Badawi, 64.

“That’s another tragedy,” Badawi said Thursday. “My son, he ended up with no brother in his life to share his life. That was his buddy.”

He said the family loved to travel together.

“Our life is going to be different,” Badawi said, his voice breaking at times. “It’s just changed now without him.”

Martin ‘Tiger’ Bech, 27

Martin “Tiger” Bech, 27, was killed, his mother, Michelle Bech, told NBC News on Wednesday afternoon.

Tiger, a graduate of Princeton University, where he was an accomplished wide receiver and punt returner, lived in New York City and worked as a junior bond trader for a Wall Street company, his mother said.

He was with a friend on Bourbon Street when the truck hit him, his mother said. His friend survived the attack. Tiger was later pronounced dead at a hospital, but Michelle Bech said she was able to say goodbye to him before he died.

Reggie Hunter, 37

Reggie Hunter, 37, of Baton Rouge, died after the truck hit him, said his cousin Shirell Jackson, of Hammond, Louisiana.

Jackson said she rushed to University Medical Center, where Hunter was pronounced dead.

She described her cousin as an “awesome person” and “a little-bitty guy” with a “big heart.” She said Hunter, a manager at a warehouse, was extremely funny and adored his children, boys ages 11 and 1.

“He just didn’t deserve this,” Jackson said.

Ni’Kyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18

Ni’Kyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18, a recent high school graduate, was killed, her grandmother Jennifer Smith told The New York Times.

Her mother, Melissa Dedeaux, said Wednesday on Facebook that her daughter was killed, and she asked for prayers.

“When your parents say don’t go anywhere please listen to them…this was an act of terroism and now my baby is gone y’all,” she wrote. “My baby is gone she is no longer with us.”

Edward Pettifer



The royal family paid tribute Saturday to the British man killed in the New Orleans truck-ramming attack, a 31-year-old who was the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny.

Edward Pettifer was among 14 people killed when an ISIS-inspired U.S. Army veteran drove his truck into a crowd of revelers on New Year’s Day, his family confirmed Saturday.

Read the stories at NBC News.

