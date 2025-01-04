Jordanian Here Illegally Called in the Bomb Threat

Ahmad Jamal Khamees Alhendi, a Jordanian national, has been identified as the suspect responsible for the hours-long shutdown of Interstate 85 near Greenville, South Carolina. He violated the terms of his legal immigration and is now here illegally. Democrats will fight to keep him here.

ABC7 News called him an Oak Lawn truck driver. This is how they posted it:

A truck driver from south suburban Oak Lawn has been charged with making a bomb threat.

The incident shut down an interstate in South Carolina for hours.

Police say, during the stop, the driver, 28-year-old Ahmad Jamal Khamees Alhendi of Oak Lawn, indicated that there was an explosive device inside the vehicle.

Nothing was found.

He was charged with Breach of Peace. And operating an unregistered vehicle.

Greenville News called him an Illinois man.

WYFF4 and Fox told the truth.

The Story

The chaos unfolded after Alhendi allegedly issued a bomb threat during a routine traffic stop on Thursday, prompting a massive law enforcement response involving SWAT teams, bomb squads, and federal agencies.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported severe backups near Exit 44 at White Horse Road as authorities scrambled to address the threat.

Greenville County deputies, along with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) bomb squad and the FBI, were deployed to neutralize the potential danger. Governor Henry McMaster confirmed that the shutdown was a precautionary measure taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

How many of these fools are here? The sad thing is Democrats will fight to keep him from deportation. He faces deportation hearings, but don’t count on that working. We have over two million who were supposed to be deported, and they are still here.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email