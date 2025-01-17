Some People Here Illegally Are Self Deporting

Cities across the US and Mexico are now bracing for President Trump’s deportation operation. Some migrants are panicking that they will be deported, and they are self-deporting but not to their home countries.

Immigration attorney Rolando Vasquez told a News Nation reporter that he represents immigrants who came in under Biden but are choosing to return home, fearing deportation.

It’s not just Donald Trump influencing their decision; it’s also Mexico being open to accepting non-Mexican deportees. This impacts Cuban and Venezuelan migrants the most. They don’t want to go to Mexico.

Sources in Mexico told the attorney that they fear kidnapping and other crimes in Mexico. It’s unknown if Mexico has a plan to protect these people.

With our luck, the families will leave, and the US will get to keep the criminals.

There is a heavy Border Patrol presence in Texas preparing for deportations.

HOLY SH*T Mass Self Deportations have now begun. THIS IS WHAT WINNING LOOKS LIKE MAGA pic.twitter.com/fZJOqyJwwX — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 17, 2025

Donald Trump will allegedly begin deportations day one. Stephen Miller wants Republicans to defund sanctuary cities immediately:

JUST IN: Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is urging Republicans to SLASH funding for sanctuary cities, per NYP This is the way! “The minute Trump puts his hand on that Bible, the occupation ends, and liberation day begins,” Miller says. Miller has been VERY… pic.twitter.com/ndx0cD7p6l — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 17, 2025

