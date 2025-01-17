Some People Here Illegally Are Self Deporting

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Cities across the US and Mexico are now bracing for President Trump’s deportation operation. Some migrants are panicking that they will be deported, and they are self-deporting but not to their home countries.

Immigration attorney Rolando Vasquez told a News Nation reporter that he represents immigrants who came in under Biden but are choosing to return home, fearing deportation.

It’s not just Donald Trump influencing their decision; it’s also Mexico being open to accepting non-Mexican deportees. This impacts Cuban and Venezuelan migrants the most. They don’t want to go to Mexico.

Sources in Mexico told the attorney that they fear kidnapping and other crimes in Mexico. It’s unknown if Mexico has a plan to protect these people.

With our luck, the families will leave, and the US will get to keep the criminals.

There is a heavy Border Patrol presence in Texas preparing for deportations.

Donald Trump will allegedly begin deportations day one. Stephen Miller wants Republicans to defund sanctuary cities immediately:


