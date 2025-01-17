Selling Dirt in the Palisades: Many Don’t Want to Move Back



Celebrity realtor Josh Altman says half the people who lost homes in the Palisades won’t move back. Many are heavily uninsured and can’t afford to move back. They can’t recreate their dream house, and many are older. That is a tragedy. Many of these people worked hard all their lives for their home – the American Dream.

Others don’t want to spend years while their children aren’t going to the school their taxes funded.

Altman is making the comments based on calls he is getting.

The people will move to towns near the Palisades. They won’t spend the time waiting for permission to rebuild, waiting for everyone to build. People are calling, trying to sell their dirt.

Many have evacuated in the past, and they won’t do it again.

Most are leaving the state or are going to Newport Beach.

One must wonder what California will do with the land. They have dreams of hi-rises for third world illegal migrants and this could be an opportunity.

So they interview Josh *Altman: “Families are running around—it’s like what you picture towns in movies we used to watch!” Who directed [Leave The World Behind] (exodus)? Obama’s buddy Sam *Altman… starring Julia *Roberts. And they interview him in front of *Robertson St. ✅ https://t.co/OtrHTOt51I pic.twitter.com/ZV6P41bQOj — (@th3t0ur1st) January 17, 2025

