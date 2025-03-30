USAID Is Almost Gone: How Will Iraq Get Sesame Street Now?

The closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is underway. The U.S. State Department has announced the closure of USAID and informed nearly all remaining staff that they have been fired.

But who will fund the new al Qaeda administration in Syria? How will Iraq get its Sesame Street program? How will we spread Marxist DEI throughout the world? And where will the Taliban get their condoms?

And what about services for hookers?

Elite Universities that charge outrageous tuition fees get money from almost every corrupt agency, including USAID. Why?

This entire fraud perpetrated on the American taxpayer is being cut to its bones and absorbed by the State Department.

To promote DEI agenda:

➡️ $11,750,229 to measure effectiveness of the efforts to promote DEI in Nepal (Project ID #AID367C1500001)

➡️ $7,400,000 to provide general support to the office of DEIA (Project ID #7200AA22F50016, #7200AA22A00005)

➡️ $750,000 for Princeton University for… — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 13, 2025

To fund more woke agenda:

➡️ $5,499,619 to improve the lives of LGBT individuals in Uganda (Project ID #72061724CA00004)

➡️ $37,673,957 for providing services for sex workers, their clients, and transgender people (Project ID #72067418CA00027)

➡️ $65,700,000 for vasectomies in… — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 13, 2025

To fund Sesame Street:

➡️ $20,000,000 to create a Sesame Street program in Iraq (Project ID #72026721CA00001)

➡️ $4,100,000 to create a Bangladesh Sesame Street program (Project ID #72038818C00001)

➡️ $5,181,785 to create a Nigerian Sesame Street pilot program (Project ID… — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 13, 2025

To promote “democracy” and combat disinformation:

➡️ $120,216,023 to support the transition to democracy in Assad’s Syria – none of the funds helped topple the regime (Project ID #72027621LA00003, #AIDOAATO1300003 #AIDDOTI000800033)

➡️ $4,500,000 to teach individuals in… — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 13, 2025

Oh – and $15 million for condoms to the Taliban (Non-public congressional note)https://t.co/thXs7LsRQ6 — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 13, 2025

