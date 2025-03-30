USAID Is Almost Gone: How Will Iraq Get Sesame Street Now?

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

The closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is underway. The U.S. State Department has announced the closure of USAID and informed nearly all remaining staff that they have been fired.

But who will fund the new al Qaeda administration in Syria? How will Iraq get its Sesame Street program? How will we spread Marxist DEI throughout the world? And where will the Taliban get their condoms?

And what about services for hookers?

Elite Universities that charge outrageous tuition fees get money from almost every corrupt agency, including USAID. Why?

This entire fraud perpetrated on the American taxpayer is being cut to its bones and absorbed by the State Department.

 


