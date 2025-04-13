Someone Set Fire to Gov. Shapiro’s Home While the Family Slept

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and his family awoke to the sound of police banging on their door as they responded to the fire at the mansion in Harrisburg.

The mansion was set on fire early Sunday while he and his family were inside, he said, an incident that state police are investigating as arson.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson,” the release states.

Firefighters arrived at 2 am.

Officials extinguished the fire, which they said was in a different part of the residence than Shapiro and his family, but it caused “a significant amount of damage.” The investigation is ongoing.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro said in a statement Sunday morning. “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities.”

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

On Saturday, Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted a photo online of his family’s table for Seder, a ceremonial dinner marking the Passover holiday.

From the Shapiro family’s Seder table to yours, happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach! pic.twitter.com/2II1Id1W23 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 12, 2025

“While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence,” according to a PSP Tips Facebook page.

