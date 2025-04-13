Taylor Lorenz: Luigi Is “Smart, Handsome, Revolutionary, Morally Good”

Taylor Lorenz hit a new low, even for her. She is now praising Luigi Mangione as a smart, handsome revolutionary who is a morally good man.

Luigi murdered an innocent man, father of two, in cold blood, and it was premeditated. He lay in wait for him and then shot him in the back. Then he walked past him and hit him again.

Lorenz, an influencer who worked for WaPo, was fired and now writes fanfiction for sociopaths:

“Hilarious to see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone standing a murderer when this is, this is the United States of America, as if we don’t lionize criminals, as if we don’t have, you know, we don’t stand murderers of all sorts, and we give them Netflix shows.

“There’s a huge disconnect between the narratives and angles the mainstream media pushes and what the American public feels. And you see that in moments like this. And I can tell you, I saw the biggest audience growth that I’ve ever seen because people were like, oh, somebody, some journalist, is actually speaking to the anger that we feel. …

“So you’re gonna see women especially that feel like, oh my god, right, like, here’s this man who who’s revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart, he’s a person that seems this, like, this morally good man, which is hard to find.”

She claimed this is why people like Trump. “It’s because a lot of people are just really, really desperate. They want somebody to take on the system. They want somebody to tear down these barbaric establishment institutions.”

WOW, just WOW.

Taylor Lorenz on murderer Luigi Mangioni: “Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find”pic.twitter.com/o2rmSu1MNV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 13, 2025

