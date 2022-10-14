Someone Tried to Blow Up TurkStream

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out “terrorist acts” against Russia, accusing it of, among others, trying to “blow up” the TurkStream natural gas pipeline and pledged to react forcefully if they continued. Reuters had the same report.

We have no idea if it’s true that the US or Ukraine tried to blow up TurkStream, and Putin presented no evidence.

Podcast host Clayton Morris, a former co-host on Fox News, interviewed Scott Ritter about the latest near-catastrophic pipeline explosion. Mr. Ritter speaks against the accepted narrative of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ritter said the Russians and Ukrainians are not enemies, but Zelensky is an enemy of Russia. According to Ritter’s analysis, it has made Russia reluctant to kill Ukrainian people, but after the Crimean bridge was blown up, they seemed to be turning to full-scale war.

The former intelligence officer sees this as more of a civil war.

The US continually says they are not a party to the war but are supplying weapons to the war. Ritter says that makes them a party to the war, but there are red lines they have not crossed.

He says it’s a war that Russia will win. Russia believes the US and NATO are in a direct war with Russia. The Kremlin mostly blames the US.

At the same time that Ukraine President Zelensky calls for preemptive strikes, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenburg is running nuclear war games. Ritter asks, what is Russia to think? Russia thinks we are directly in the war and are threatening them with nuclear weapons.

TURKSTREAM

Ritter believes the US blew up Nordstream and tried to blow up TurkStream. He can’t know that, but it is his opinion. Russians stopped the attackers before they could blow it up. They are now under arrest. To be fair, there is a lot of terrorism against Turkey’s pipelines, and it’s gone on for a long time.

He also addressed efforts by Russia and Turkey to make Turkey a hub for gas and oil supplies to Europe and other continents. Putin is trying to restore leverage.

The former Marine says that we now have al Qaeda and ISIS fighting for Ukraine, and we pay them. Ukraine has no money, and the US funds these people. We have read that before but can’t confirm it beyond independent reporters like Clayton Morris. In the clip on this link, an Islamist terrorist describes who paid him.

As far as peace, no one is talking about it.

Watch:

William Scott Ritter Jr. is an author and political commentator. He served as a United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and United Nations weapons inspector. He was a junior military analyst during Operation Desert Storm and then as a member of the United Nations Special Commission overseeing the disarmament of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq from 1991 to 1998, from which he resigned in protest.

In this next clip, Clayton Morris hits upon the ISIS-Al Aqaeda faction allegedly fighting for Ukraine.

Related