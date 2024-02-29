Something Seriously Wrong with the US Military?

Tucker Carlson said there is something wrong with our military. He says “the most respected institution in American life” is “corrupt” and “inefficient.”

“It may, in fact, be a danger to our country. And by the way, it hasn’t won a major war in over 80 years. The problem is not the people who serve in the military. It’s the people who lead it.”

“On New Year’s Day, a group of over 200 active and retired military personnel released a document called the Declaration of Military Accountability. And the point was to inform the rest of us that the US military is, in fact, being destroyed by the people who run it and is, in fact, a threat to the nation.”

Tucker’s guest, Mark Miller, reviewed their concerns about the “unlawful” COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Military members were court-martialed and had their careers ruined over an experimental vaccine.

You can listen to the clip and read the letter here. See what you think.

The disgrace of Afghanistan is the worst thing that has happened lately, but ordering the military to take an experimental vaccine also appeared to damage the military. The publicity it engendered seemed responsible for some of the reduced enrollment, as was the pronoun ideology.

They are force-feeding some DEI training and following it for some positions and promotions. It’s a Marxist ideology.

There are mostly exceptional military men and women, but there are warning signs. This gentleman only seems to deal with the vaccine.

The US military exists to protect the country from enemies abroad. Why are we allowing it to be used against the American population? pic.twitter.com/KFws4kCoAA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 28, 2024

Related