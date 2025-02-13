Something You Might Not Know About Youths on Elon’s Team

On Newsmax last night, a segment dealt with the lashing out at Elon Musk because his team is so young, teens to twenty-somethings. There is something critics of the young might not know. For much of history, youth ruled the world. Very young people accomplished great things.

First, we want to mention that the IQs of Elon’s team go from 160s to 180s. That’s important.

We got to the moon with teens and twenty-somethings. Watch this two-minute clip:

We Got So Much From Youth

Robert James Fischer was an American chess grandmaster and the eleventh World Chess Champion. A chess prodigy, he won his first of a record eight US Championships at 14. In 1964, he won with an 11–0 score, the only perfect score in the tournament’s history. In 1958, at age 15, Bobby Fischer became the youngest chess player named Grandmaster, the highest title possible.

Louis Braille developed the Braille language for the blind in 1824 when he was just 15 years old. He tweaked it and expanded it after that. Having been blind himself since the age of 3, he was inspired at a young age to conceive of a way to read and write.

In 1951, 16-year-old Barbara Johns initiated a student strike over substandard facilities at her segregated school in Farmville, Virginia. Her activism attracted the attention of two National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) lawyers, who took her case to court to fight for better resources and to demand equality. The case, Dorothy E. Davis v. County School Board of Prince Edward County, was one of five reviewed by the Supreme Court during Brown v. Board of Education hearings and used as evidence that segregated schools are unconstitutional.

Though she didn’t publish it until she was 21, Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus when she was 18. Throughout her career, she wrote several other well-regarded novels, but Frankenstein became her best-known and remains a classic.

Many paleoanthropologists believe that for most of history, young people have been in charge.

When a teenager named Alexander set out to conquer the world known to his fellow Greeks, contemporaries often lived well into their 40s. But, for the millions of years before Alexander the Great, most humans and their ancestors did not live beyond their teens.

Alexander the Great was undefeated in battle and is widely considered one of history’s greatest and most successful military commanders. He was born July 356 BC in Pella and died in June 323 BC (age 32 years) in Babylon. Alexander was the son of Philip II and was tutored by Aristotle starting at age 13. By age 30, he created one of the largest empires in history, stretching from Greece to Northwest India. His first battle was at age 16 against the Sacred Band of Thebes, an elite army of male lovers.

