Soon-to-be-toast Liz stands with Pelosi against Reps Banks and Jordan

















Rep. Liz Cheney stood with Speaker Pelosi’s decision to reject two of the five Republican selections for her January 6 investigative committee. She gave reporters some soundbites to use against Representatives Banks and Jordan and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Wyoming RINO Liz Cheney said Wednesday she agrees with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject the recommendations of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks to the House Select Committee to look into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney was picked by Pelosi as one of her panelists.

Reporters asked Cheney about Pelosi’s decision to reject Jordan and Banks from sitting on the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Cheney said she agrees with the move Pelosi made. “I agree with what the Speaker has done,” Cheney said on the Capitol steps.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would pull every Republican member from the House Select Committee after Pelosi rejected the recommendations of Jordan and Banks.

He plans to hold his own investigation of the January 6th riot/rally if Pelosi doesn’t relent.

It’s obvious why Pelosi rejected the representatives. She won’t tolerate anyone making points except Democrats. She’s a ruthless politician. Cheney’s an embittered woman out for revenge.

First of all, we have plenty of investigations running and don’t need another investigation. Secondly, Cheney is making it clear she stands with the Socialist Democrat Party.

We think she’s toast in Wyoming. She’ll have to move back to Northern Virginia, land of the swamp critters.

“I agree with what the Speaker has done,” says Rep. @Liz_Cheney on Speaker Pelosi’s decision to not seat Reps. @Jim_Jordan and @RepJimBanks on the Jan 6 Select Committee pic.twitter.com/M25HqtNeAc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2021

