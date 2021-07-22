CNN’s propaganda town hall with Joe Biden is incomprehensible

















CNN’s host Don Lemon started out this evening’s propaganda town hall calling Joe ‘The Big Guy!’ You might remember that Hunter Biden’s emails labeled Joe ‘the big guy‘.

That was followed by Biden calling Don Lemon ‘One of the most informed journalists in the country.”

Don Lemon knows Joe is the big guy!

The best part of the night is watching Don Lemon pretend this whole thing was comprehensible.

By the way, does anyone else think Don Lemon is a journalist?

Did Don Lemon just call Joe Biden “The Big Guy?” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/556FeChZXO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2021

Biden, who is vowing to raise the corporate income tax rate, boasts that Delaware — where there is no corporate income tax for most businesses — has more registered corporations “than all the rest of America combined. Combined. Combined.”

Yes, he is that stupid.

Joe even thinks America is back under his ‘leadership’.

Biden, who is vowing to raise the corporate income tax rate, boasts that Delaware — where there is no corporate income tax for most businesses — has more registered corporations “than all the rest of America combined. Combined. Combined.” pic.twitter.com/q31vzlsQsm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

He’s crushing it alright.

He told Don Lemon that he never said he wanted to defund the police.

Don Lemon: “How do you respond to Republicans who try to paint you and your party as anti-police?” Pres. Biden: “They’re lying.” pic.twitter.com/3tPksfCYBV — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2021

Here he is saying he “proposed” defunding the police, “they’ve become the enemy.”

To make #BlackLivesMatter, we need to redirect money away from police departments into mental health care, affordable housing, good jobs & restorative justice. I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020

His 81 million voters didn’t show up this evening:



Related















