CNN’s propaganda town hall with Joe Biden is incomprehensible

By
M. Dowling
-
1

CNN’s host Don Lemon started out this evening’s propaganda town hall calling Joe ‘The Big Guy!’ You might remember that Hunter Biden’s emails labeled Joethe big guy‘.

That was followed by Biden calling Don Lemon ‘One of the most informed journalists in the country.”

Don Lemon knows Joe is the big guy!

The best part of the night is watching Don Lemon pretend this whole thing was comprehensible.

By the way, does anyone else think Don Lemon is a journalist?

Biden, who is vowing to raise the corporate income tax rate, boasts that Delaware — where there is no corporate income tax for most businesses — has more registered corporations “than all the rest of America combined. Combined. Combined.”

Yes, he is that stupid.

Joe even thinks America is back under his ‘leadership’.

He’s crushing it alright.

He told Don Lemon that he never said he wanted to defund the police.

Here he is saying he “proposed” defunding the police, “they’ve become the enemy.”

His 81 million voters didn’t show up this evening:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Does CCP call him the big guy?
    Does Vlad Putin call him the big guy?
    Does the Taliban call him the big guy?
    Does Lil’ Kim Norko call him the big guy?
    Does Ali Khamenei call him the big guy?
    Nope.

Leave a Reply