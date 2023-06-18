Soros Acolyte Is In Charge of Anti-Book Ban Czar & School ‘Trainers’

Joe Biden is appointing an Anti-Book Ban Czar. Outnumbered” panelists called the position one of “porn enforcer.” That is the truth. Many of the books banned are porn.

The White House issued a statement:

“Book banning erodes our democracy, removes vital resources for student learning, and can contribute to the stigma and isolation that LGBTQI+ people and other communities face,” the statement reads. “That coordinator will work to provide new trainings for schools nationwide on how book bans that target specific communities and create a hostile school environment may violate federal civil rights laws.”

The training will be enforcement. I have worked in schools as an administrator, and I know how that works.

It’s not targeting a community to say you can’t put gay porn or any sexualized material in a school library. This is out of control.

This perverted thinker in the Oval Office supports books sexualizing children. Still, he has no problem with Antifa in this country and throughout the West attacking people with whom they disagree.

The same people who make up fake news about red state book bans are strangely silent about this behavior https://t.co/XVkEUbFvSj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 18, 2023

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said the answer is school choice, particularly with the significant learning loss in recent years.

“The nation’s report card came out a few months ago and reported that we have lost two decades of progress in reading and math because of the pandemic lockdowns, two decades,” Thiessen said.

“The idea that you’re focused on gender ideologies and racist theologies and teaching kids? I’m sorry, they can’t read ‘Flamer’ if they can’t read.”

CBS News

The yet-to-be-named Education Department coordinator will train school districts and advise them that banning books “may violate federal civil laws if they create a hostile environment for students,” said White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden.

Almost 1,500 instances of book banning in schools, affecting 874 different titles in the first half of this school year, according to PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans, representing a nearly 30% increase over the previous school year.

More than a quarter of the banned books have LGBTQ characters or themes, according to PEN. The states that have implemented the greatest number of book bans this year are Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah, and South Carolina.

“Book banning erodes our democracy, removes vital resources for student learning and can contribute to the stigma and isolation that many communities face,” Tanden said.

Look Who Is In Charge

Did you see the name of the person who’s pushing the porn? Neera Tanden! She’s a George and Alex Soros acolyte.

Tanden ran the looney Center for American Progress, heavily-funded and influenced by the Soros Foundations. She is now the domestic advisor.

Soros and all of Obama’s staff are in the White House. You don’t think Biden knows up from down, do you?

One of the “domestic terrorist” parents who doesn’t want her child exposed to gay porn explains her views in the clip:

“We have the Biden admin. labeling parents speaking out about this as ‘domestic terrorists.’ “@kelseybolar joined @WattersWorld @JesseBWatters on @FoxNews

to weigh in on gay porn and oral sex books in Virginia school libraries & students giving lap dances to Kentucky teachers. pic.twitter.com/w2TzkX537d — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) November 1, 2021

