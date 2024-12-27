Soros-Backed Lawlessness Policies Are Crumbling in California

After being overwhelmingly approved by voters, Proposition 36 went into effect across California on December 18. It toughens penalties for certain theft and drug offenses.

Californians voted out Soros-backed Los Angeles DA George Gascon. Seventy-one percent of Californians voted for Proposition 36, the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act, which seeks to undo portions of Proposition 47 from 2014 by increasing penalties for some minor felonies.

The proposition will allow felony charges against those possessing certain drugs and those who commit thefts under $950. Additionally, people accused of those crimes could spend more time in jail.

Will leftist judges cooperate?

The new ballot measure cracks down on certain felonies like shoplifting that are pled down to misdemeanors and go unpunished.

Naturally, the un-American ACLU is calling it racist.

It Began With Prop 47

Prop 47 passed in 2014, allowing people to steal up to $950, putting many stores out of business. Gangs of thieves formed, each stealing up to $950. What led to it is that most of the guilty parties were people of color.

Prop 36 has already led to arrests. If you do the crime, you do the time, no matter your skin color.

When 71% of California voters want this, and the governor opposes it, it’s time to look for better governors who care about the people.

Watch:

Gov. Newsom slams Proposition 36: “It would bring us back to the 1980s. The impact this will have on black and brown residents is next level.” 71% of California voters are planning to support the measure, which jails drug traffickers and shoplifters. pic.twitter.com/JuPAMLOR8P — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 20, 2024

