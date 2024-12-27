Donald Trump Jr Has a New Girlfriend

Donald Trump Jr. is now escorting a new girlfriend around Palm Beach, socialite Bettina Anderson. They showed up together at the Christmas dinner in Mar-a-Lago. It looks like the engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle is off. Kimberly will be completely out of the picture since she is now the US Ambassador to Greece.

Anderson and Don Jr. have been an item at least since August.

The only other family members at the bash were Melania and Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and their three children.

Elon Musk, Eric and Lara Trump did not attend.

An insider told The Daily Beast that Donald Trump did his famous dance to YMCA.

