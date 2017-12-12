Soros Candidate Doug Jones Wins in Alabama, Say Hello to the “New South

Far-left candidate Doug Jones, supported by numerous hard-left groups funded by George Soros, has won the Alabama senate seat and will be in office for two years, enough to harm Alabama and likely enough to cost the President his agenda.
He might take it easy on Alabama for the two years so he can get the four year term and truly enact his agenda, but he will not support any of Trump’s agenda.
Jones is pro-abortion to the moment of birth, anti-gun, pro-climate change extremism, and will be Chuck Schumer’s toady when he’s not transforming Alabama.
Jones is not a traditional Democrat, he’s a Progressive.
He supports massive immigration with loose border controls. His support for strong transgender rights is at the expense of those who aren’t, including religious people.
As the left-wing Boston Globe put it, Jones’ message to Alabamans is to evoke the concept of a “New South” willing to exorcise racist “demons”. That could mean statues going down and hate speech laws if he has any power to promote them.
Alabama is in trouble, and the Trump agenda is probably dead, there simply aren’t enough Republicans in the Senate and several Republicans are really Democrats or hate-filled never Trumpers bent on revenge.
It’s unfortunate the President didn’t leave Sessions in Alabama.
I don’t know what it means but it is HIGHLY peculiar. A judge ordered the Election Commission to “preserve” the digital ballot images, but the order was stayed by the higher court minutes after being filed, effectively “allowing” the destruction of the ballot images.
There is some interesting statistics on the vote count. Jones received the same amount of votes that Hillary received in the last election. Moore received less than half of Trump’s amount of votes. Another fact; the amount of “write-ins” exceeded the difference by almost double. So, how many followed ex-Democrat Shelby’s advice and voted write-in.
The Republican party has made a disastrous series of mistakes in this race. By cowering in the face of Democrat tactics of personal destruction this will be the modus operandi in all future contest. It is now more than feasible that no matter how honorable one’s character can be the opposition has only to “accuse” and thus destroy his character. Do the current Senators really think they are “immune” to the same tactics. Only a fool would believe that.
You have McConnell who just could not wait to sabotage the Moore campaign at the very outset, and probably feels pretty elated right now. But he couldn’t even leave it at that. Report after report stated how he would use every means to prevent Moore from remaining a Senator, and a good many other Senators blindly followed suit. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Democrats feel emboldened and thus prevent Republicans from pursuing the agenda. By learning the tactics of This campaign it will translate to even more severe tactics with accusations never heard before. When a bully gets away with certain tactics inevitably they escalate.
The result is very suspicious. The only way this could be legitimate is if all of the media noise convinced many people to not vote. I know someone in Alabama, he always votes, but decided to not vote this time. If the result is “legitimate”, I still do not regard it as legitimate, since the media put major psychological pressure on voters. Day after day after day all forms of media hammered Moore over and over.
It’s a major defeat for Trump. The war on Trump has no end.
That’s what’s most troubling.
The GOPe will use Moore’s defeat as an excuse to throw the President’s agenda out the window.
In light of that fact, is tax reform dead?
Its time to release to the public the names of every politician who used the taxpayer slush fund to silence their accusers, lets clean out the capital and start over.
