Soros, Clinton, Obama Fire the First Shot at Elon Musk in a Letter

George Soros, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama staffers and European governments are behind an anti-Musk campaign pressuring big corporations to boycott Twitter.

A group of 26 hard left activist organizations and NGOs signed a letter to companies who advertise on Twitter, warning them to reconsider if Elon Musk makes changes.

The letter came from the George Soros-David Brock Media Matters’ hit squad. Every single signatory was a hard-left radical group. They are using the same technique they use to attack Fox News, Fox hosts, and other conservatives, although Musk is not a conservative.

They will keep attacking him, escalating incrementally until he caves. He seems like he won’t cave to these people. He already said he doesn’t care if Twitter makes money and he might go to subscriptions.

The Daily Mail reports: Musk himself responded to the letter asking who funded them: the answer being an assortment of “dark money groups” like George Soros’s Open Society Foundation; NGOs founded by former Clinton and Obama administration staffers; wealthy Democrat donors and their family foundations; labor unions; and the governments of European nations.

Musk has pledged to lift the “censorship” of Twitter. Critics say they’re worried about hate speech but many think they are worried about the truth.

The signatories claim Musk “will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety.”

They wrote, “Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation, with your brand attached.”

Musk replied: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Mr. Musk also shared The Daily Mail Article.

THE LETTER

Letter to Twitter Advertisers

