Durham Victory! He Will Get the Fusion GPS Documents

If the Fusion GPS documents haven’t been hammered to oblivion or been put through the BleachBit wringer, John Durham will get the documents. The judge granted his request.

The DNC and Clinton campaign tried to block the release of the documents. They undoubtedly show some of the toxic “opposition research” Fusion GPS created to destroy Donald Trump.

Also, Fusion GPS employee Laura Seago was granted immunity from prosecution to testify in the case.

UPDATE – Durham won the first part of the fight. Durham’s motion to compel has been granted. “Privileged” Fusion GPS e-mails/docs will be provided to the court for in camera review. The court will then determine whether the “privileges” apply. (Durham will get the docs.) https://t.co/sPmR8Qackg pic.twitter.com/PZTXlpVEqx — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 4, 2022

The court order granting immunity to Fusion GPS’s Laura Seago has been unsealed. And here is the newly unsealed motion to compel Seago’s testimony [in the Sussmann case], filed by Special Counsel Durham back in April 2022.https://t.co/Vg4ZdOP7fW pic.twitter.com/TzqEb2eaHo — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 4, 2022

