Durham Victory! He Will Get the Fusion GPS Documents

M Dowling
If the Fusion GPS documents haven’t been hammered to oblivion or been put through the BleachBit wringer, John Durham will get the documents. The judge granted his request.

The DNC and Clinton campaign tried to block the release of the documents. They undoubtedly show some of the toxic “opposition research” Fusion GPS created to destroy Donald Trump.

Also, Fusion GPS employee Laura Seago was granted immunity from prosecution to testify in the case.


