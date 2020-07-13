Soros invests $220 million in BLM, other racial equity groups

The Open Society Foundations has announced that they are giving Black Lives Matter and other Black organizations $220 million. Soros has already given Black Lives Matter, a self-described Marxist [communist] organization $33 million. The money was used in part to riot in Ferguson, according to some reports.

The NY Times reported Mr. Soros’s group will invest $150 million in grants for Black-led racial justice groups, and another $70 million toward local grants for criminal justice reform and civic engagement opportunities.

The Open Society Foundations, the far-left group founded by the business magnate George Soros, announced on Monday that it was investing $220 million in efforts to achieve racial equality in America.

They’re not looking for equality, they’re looking for equity, according to Hawk Newsom, the President of Black Lives Matter NY.

GRANTS, RIOTS, ANTI-POLICE

Of the $220 million, the foundation will invest $150 million in five-year grants for selected groups, including progressive and emerging organizations like the Black Voters Matter Fund and Repairers of the Breach, a group founded by the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign. The money will also support more established Black civil rights organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative, which was founded by the civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson and depicted in the 2019 movie “Just Mercy.”

All of those groups are Marxist groups.

The Open Society Foundations will invest an additional $70 million in local grants supporting changes to policing and criminal justice. This money will also be used to pay for opportunities for civic engagement [protests and riots] and to organize internships and political training for young people.

Patrick Gaspard, the president of the Open Society Foundations, said they’re investing in the next 25 years. They’re doubling down, he said.

Oh, great.

THE MARXISTS WANT JOE BIDEN

Even before Monday’s announcement, progressive groups, Democratic candidates, and racial justice organizations had been flooded with small-dollar donations, breaking giving records, and allowing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. as well as House and Senate candidates to post eye-popping fund-raising numbers. It is the convergence of an election year in which Democrats are desperate to defeat President Trump with an extraordinary protest movement that has pushed many to action, changing public opinion among white Americans and ideological moderates in the process.

They want Biden because they want a puppet.

These people are Marxists, Leninists, Stalinists, and will destroy this nation. We are on the brink of destruction.

Soros is very far-left and contributes to nasty organizations aimed at destroying this country. Lately, he’s bought DA and Sheriff races.

We can expect more rioters bused into hot spots, along with pallets of bricks to throw at police.

Soros wants to defund/disband police departments and he’s going to pay to do it.