Key NY Hospital Is Filing Charges Against Unvaxxed Heroes – FIRING Isn’t Enough

















As we reported, Stony Brook Hospital on Long Island, a major trauma and teaching facility, will bring charges against nurses who did not get vaxxed. They are not satisfied with firing these ‘heroes’ who worked through the worst of COVID.

We reported this along with the information that doctors who resist and ‘misinform’ by not parroting the company line will lose their licenses. It’s absolutely true. We checked the statements from The American Board of Pediatrics, the American Board of Family Medicine, and the American Board of Internal Medicine who support the Federation of State Medical Boards’ decision to do exactly that.

Oddly, a law firm in Israel is requesting a patent for the right to the contact tracing of the world.

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum wants to be the world’s provider of COV passes based on a blood test. What is in our blood now that we are vaxxed???

At the same time, on a different issue, the ACLU supports compelled speech.

