Soros minion in State Dept describes racism as a ‘national security threat’









George Soros’ minion Tom Pereila, the head of the George Soros Foundation, is giving instruction in bizarre extremist views of racism to the State Department. Pereila recently told attendees at a State Department conference that racism is a “national security threat.”

It’s just another means by which the hard-left will destroy this country and it is “driven by hatred of white civilization,” as French historian Pierre-André Taguieff has said.

American-style black question” was a “totally artificial importation” to France…it was all driven by “hatred of the West, as a white civilization,” Taguieff said recently.

It’s also an artificial importation to the USA from the past.

Watch:





.

