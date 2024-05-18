Hamas Is Bombing Biden’s Pier Again

Biden’s idea to build a pier to get humanitarian aid to Gaza is going as expected. The terrorists keep bombing it.

You’ll read a flurry of stories boasting about the first humanitarian shipments going across, and then someone will tell the truth and explain that Hamas stole the aid and the US had to negotiate to get it back.

The media will show nice pictures of the pier, and then you’ll find out that they bombed it multiple times.

There’s no amount of lipstick you can put on this pig.

Hamas says they oppose the pier. They want all the crossings open. [They need them open to get re-armed.]

The American Gaza Pier.

You don’t hear this on the news.

Hamas have launched rockets at this pier multiple times now. pic.twitter.com/95fFO8kOGt — Duncan️ (@DuncanISRL) May 16, 2024

On Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” outgoing U.N. Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths stated that there are “very serious” security concerns about the aid pier in Gaza and that Hamas has stolen aid, and when they do, “we have negotiated to get that aid back. And, as far as I’m aware, in all cases, that has succeeded.”

Wow, really, who could have guessed that? Eventually, the pier will be abandoned, and the millions of dollars we spent will be lost thanks to another progressive lamebrain idea.

Just because Hamas has spent weeks firing repeatedly on the Kerem Shalom crossing, where humanitarian aid enters Gaza via trucks, doesn’t mean they’d fire rockets at a pier with US and Israeli soldiers on it. [sarcasm]

The Gazans don’t like the pier or the food they deliver in cans. One man said, “They throw food at us like dogs or beggars.” He was referring to the failed airlift.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told NewsNation today that they are trying to convince Hamas to stop attacking the pier they built for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

They sent a nice letter to Hamas. That should do it.

The NewsNation reporter tried to say they just don’t trust us, but that’s ridiculous. We gave them a target, and they’re enjoying attacking it. They’re terrorists, and this administration doesn’t seem to understand that.

The ignorance of the enemy is mind boggling. Hamas isn’t attacking the pier because they think it has a military purpose. They are attacking it because they see it as a chance to hit the US and limit aid routes they don’t control. Sending them a nice letter won’t change that. https://t.co/QV1Kokh2IM — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 17, 2024

Related