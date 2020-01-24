Soros will transform higher education

Billionaire socialist Democrat megadonor George Soros is launching a new network to “transform higher education.” He wants to transform this entire country. Just look at what he is doing to our criminal justice system and the far-far-left people whose positions he has bought in the sheriffs and DAs offices. He also funds fraudulent gerrymandering lawsuits.

Soros called the effort the “most important and enduring project of my life.”

He announced his plan Thursday through his Open Society Foundations.

INDOCTRINATION U

Open Society Foundations announced the launch of the Open Society University Network, which will exist to “integrate teaching and research across higher education institutions worldwide,” according to the news release.

“OSUN will seek to promote rigorous education and reach institutions in need of international partners, as well as neglected populations, such as refugees, incarcerated people, the Roma and other displaced groups,” the announcement adds.

The “core” of the network will include another university founded by Soros, Central European University, as well as Bard College. These two institutions will develop partnerships with Arizona State University, American University of Central Asia, and BRAC University, located in Bangladesh.

These are all very far-left. It’s a globalist communists’ wet dream. Look up the institutions he mentions and see for yourself.

Bard College President Leon Botstein will serve as chancellor of the Open Society University Network.

He is currently trying to buy the 2020 presidential election and the Senate as he tried to buy the last one.