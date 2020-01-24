Left’s absurd story of benevolent Ayatollah falls flat after Pentagon’s report of 34 injured

Democrats tried to convince us the benevolent Iranians didn’t mean to hurt our military when they bombed the hay out of us recently after we killed their leading terrorist, responsible for the deaths of over 600 Americans.

It was an absurd media story. The Iranians meant to kill Americans.

As it turns out, thirty-four US service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian missile attack on US forces in Iraq earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman said Friday.

The President is also playing it down because he was forced to back down from military operations.

This was a #US military barracks in Ain AlAssad #Iraq. An Airman told me that they had only a few minutes to evacuate to nearby bunkers before #Iran's missiles hit. When the "advance warning" came, many still were expecting a rocket attack that they're used to it in this base pic.twitter.com/E1YezvWBxh — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 13, 2020

CNN had the photos of the base and hid them to convince their readers the Iranians were just conducting a show drill. They weren’t. They aimed to kill but warned Iraqis and the message got to the base shortly before the brutal assault.

The media also used as proof the fact that the bases struck were not official U.S. bases. All the media does is lie.

First, officials on the base completely dismiss the idea that Iran deliberately avoided casualties. Barracks were struck. Buildings leveled. Without advanced warning from intel sources and technical means, there would have been casualties:https://t.co/4w4Chjs6nQ — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) January 15, 2020

So the airstrike on the Iran base targeted the barracks and the HQ, why is that? Not the warehouses that were empty? https://t.co/ihycqCfyeR — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) December 4, 2017