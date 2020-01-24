Joe Biden Trashes Citizens and the Needy

Former Vice President and seriously incapacitated, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday that he is against school choice vouchers. Of course, he sent both of his sons to a posh private high school in Delaware.

“When we divert public funds to private schools, we undermine the entire public education system. We’ve got to prioritize investing in our public schools, so every kid in America gets a fair shot,” he wrote in a tweet Wednesday night. “That’s why I oppose vouchers.”

Those vouchers help the poor and minorities. Not doing it helps unions. We know where his heart is.

He’s also supporting amnesty for everyone who came in illegally when they were young because they are “more American” than most Americans.

Biden made the comments at a campaign event in Iowa on Tuesday.

He said they are “more American” than most of their U.S.-born counterparts because they do well in school.

Where’s his evidence and why is he dissing American citizens? Citizens are worthless to these Democrats.

“These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids — there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well. and they, in fact, have done very, very well,” Biden said at the event, held in Ames, Iowa.

“In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school. They believe the basic principles that we all share. I think they should, in fact, put on a path to citizenship.”

Again, how does he know? What about the gangsters?

Watch: