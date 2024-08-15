Soros’s Vast Network of Prosecutors Destroying the Justice System

The Media Research Center obtained nearly 8,000 pages of documents, including emails and texts, through public records requests that expose the labyrinth of networks directed by George and Alex Soros. Their goal is to transform our justice system and re-make it in their leftist vision for America.

They have 126 prosecutors who do their bidding after getting into office with millions of dollars the Soros family or their Open Society Foundations provide. They partially fund the Tides Foundation, which financially backs the same irrational policies.

As a result, our justice system is undermined and failing. The groups in the network have secret Soros meetings, with some attorneys signing loyalty pledges to Soros. The far-left adherents include District Attorneys George Gascon (LA), Sam Gill (Salt Lake City), and Alvin Bragg (NYC).

Soros spent $40 million in at least 75 District Attorney races nationwide. They spent another $77 million from 2016 through 2021. Chesa Boudin (San Francisco) was an acolyte. Two domestic terrorists and communists raised Boudin. He is the son of two domestic terrorists, one of whom is still imprisoned.

Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP) is a Tides Foundation project that Soros’s Foundation backs. It holds strategy sessions with corrupt attorneys and works with Safer Cities – which is making cities less safe.

THE MINIONS PLEDGE ADHERENCE

Their minions agree, even pledge, to tighten restrictions on police officers and oppose secure elections, capital punishment, bail, prisons, anti-abortion laws, anti-child mutilation laws, and border and other immigration enforcement measures. They are active in the Red States.

Thirty or more percent of the US population lives under Soros prosecutors. They are in numerous states, including New York, Minnesota, Oregon, Illinois, and Wshington, D.C.

Soros prosecutors target the people they are supposed to protect on behalf of the criminals.

You can read the report here and check out the names of the radicalized prosecutors. The Soros family buys other elections – sheriffs, local and national politicians, AGs, and more. Often, he does it with taxpayer dollars. They have little regard for the Constitution and our laws.