NY AG Presses Social Media to Silence Republicans Pre-Election

New York Attorney General Letitia James demands stricter AI and social media controls. She claims she is allegedly concerned about “misinformation.” James wants changes now, before the election.

ABC News reports that James has contacted key players in the AI industry, such as Google, Meta, and OpenAI, in a letter, pressing them to implement mechanisms that could restrict what she sees as misinformation.

Free speech has never been under this dangerous level of attack in US history.

“While misinformation has been a concern in past elections, with the rise of gen AI, barriers that prevent bad actors from creating deceptive or misleading content have weakened dramatically,” she wrote in her letter.

“As tens of millions of voters in the U.S. seek basic information about voting in this major election year, X has the responsibility to ensure all voters using your platform have access to guidance that reflects true and accurate information about their constitutional right to vote,” it reads.

She wants to meet with them personally to bully them if her past behavior is prologue. James has suggested possible enforcement actions.

Reclaim the Net has addressed her anti-free speech history here and here. This is what she does. She wants to silence people she disagrees with.

