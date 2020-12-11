SOS blocks forensic analysis of the 22 dominion machines in MI

What happened to the results of the examination of the 22 Dominion voting machines in Antrim County, Michigan? The results are being hidden.

We have been waiting for the results of the examination by an outside group on December 6th of the 22 Dominion machines in Michigan, but that has been blocked by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer. He ruled Thursday that Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office could intervene on behalf of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, The Detroit News reported.

She argued that she had supervisory control over the Antrim County clerk, had an interest in any audit discussions the case may raise and was party to the county’s contract with Dominion Voting Systems.

The Secretary of State’s office wants to know more about the forensic imaging performed by a Village of Central Lake resident and Allied Security Operations Group, said Assistant Attorney General Heather Meingast.

“We’d like to know more about what was obtained, what the intent is for the use of the images obtained,” Meingast said, noting the disclosure of some elements of the tabulators could compromise their security in future elections.

Judge Elsenheimer said he’d move this along quickly, but don’t count on it.

Watch as Patrick Colbeck explains the only reason to do this is to hide the truth: