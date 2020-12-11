Cybersecurity expert links spikes in votes with surveillance videos

During a virtual hearing before a Georgia House committee on Thursday, President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, brought in retired Army Col. Phil Waldron. He is a cybersecurity expert who was brought in to discuss serious irregularities he said he discovered in Georgia’s presidential election.

Waldron connected a huge spike of votes entered into the system with an incident on Election night in Fulton County. That is when four workers remained behind to count votes after everyone else left the building.

They pulled suitcases of ballots from under a cloth-covered table and began counting.

Waldron noted that in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, at 1:36 a.m., a 200,000 batch of votes were entered into the machines. It was the largest batch of votes entered in the Georgia 2020 general election. About 80% of those went for Biden.

Waldron said the timing of the massive batch of votes being dumped in that night “represented the time of the shutdown” that occurred that night, and it “coincided with the timing” of the surveillance video that was produced from the Fulton County arena.

Below is a video of the entire hearing. Go to 2:15 on the mark where Waldron began the main part of his presentation and revealed the shocking connection between the vote spike and the surveillance video from Fulton County.

Go to 2:15:02: