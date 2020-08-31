Soul of the movement: “entitled whites” “rich Jews” “face the music”

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz caught the soul of the ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ who are promoted by Joe Biden, the man who plans to save our souls and bring hope and light to the White House.

“So, now we’re in a wealthy white neighborhood and they want to make sure that nobody has any peace, and nobody can sleep,” ‘protesters’ screamed in upscale Kenosha, preserved for future generations.

These people are miserable human beings making everyone else miserable.

Watch:

Kenosha protesters went to an upscale neighbor late at night to create disruption. pic.twitter.com/pXcu5Kipyx — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) August 28, 2020

THEY’RE RACISTS, ANTI-SEMITES, ENVIOUS HATERS OF THE RICH

The ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ are vandalizing synagogues and Jewish owned homes with graffiti, and they are breaking windows.

The crowd of more than 100 chants towards the end of the video, “Out of your house and into the streets!”

In one of the videos, the racists chant for “entitled whites” and “rich jews” to come out and “face the music.” What the hell does that mean?

This is the soul of the movement and it’s very troubling.

Here is one of the Kenosha “protesters” I caught spray painting a synagogue last night. pic.twitter.com/oa2jaPNCRu — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) August 27, 2020

But Then There Are the MAGAs!