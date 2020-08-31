This is the movement of champions & virtue signalers everywhere

This is Black Lives Matter, the movement of champions in the NFL, Chinese Communist NBA, MLB, and more. As BLM has said, they are Marxist trained.

Lots of kneeling and virtue signaling going on for these violent Marxists whose agenda is to destroy capitalism, defund the police, open our borders, and more.

Read all about the origins of Black Lives Matter right here on this link.

They’re expanding their evil curriculum into the schools. BLM is the reincarnation of the Black Panthers, financed by George Soros to the tune of $33 million. He recently poured another 220 million into these wacko groups.

Watch the Black Lives Matter speaker as he talks about burning it all down: