Soulless Hillary Uses D-Day, Exploits Dead Heroes for an Agenda

Hillary Clinton just compared Donald Trump and his supporters to Hitler on D-Day. This woman is despicable. Nothing Trump has done or said warrants this. She lost to him in 2016 and can’t get past it. She is using our dead and elderly heroes to push her far-left candidate.

Author and anti-Communist activist Trevor Loudon said the Clintons were in Soviet Russia years ago and were turned. Hillary does appear to be a Marxist.

Even on D-Day, she can’t stop politicizing. She couldn’t care less about the people who fought and died. Imagine marking this day with a vile political comment.

“Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” Clinton wrote in an X post on Thursday. “This November, all we have to do is vote.”

Democrats want democracy (socialism) and keep lying, claiming Trump is the authoritarian even as we watch Biden take our freedoms away with open borders, high taxes, and regulations, attacking the Bill of Rights, and pushing us into a war where our children will die.

“Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” Clinton wrote in an X post on Thursday. “This November, all we have to do is vote.”

The D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, is one of the most famous moments in U.S. military history. It was a turning point in World War II and the beginning of the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany’s control by American and Allied forces.

She is suggesting he and his supporters is a Nazi.

Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2024

Donald Trump’s campaign responded:

“Hillary Clinton is a stone-cold loser who presided over the horrific Benghazi debacle that led to the death of Americans,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital. “Nobody takes Hillary seriously because it’s clear she is beclowning herself in order to stay relevant after President Trump crushed her in 2016.” Trump defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election with 304 Electoral College votes, narrowly winning several key battleground states, although Clinton won the popular vote by a 2.1% margin.

Just remember, she called half the country a “basketful of deplorables.”

Hillary Clinton compares Trump and his voters to Nazis on D-Day. They really do hate you. https://t.co/GyWChK9lhR — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 6, 2024

Only Hillary Clinton could take something as unifying as D-day and do the following: 1.) Minimize the sacrifice of those who were there.

2.) Make it about herself.

3.) Further divide the American people. https://t.co/51yKOjIAnE — Sabel (@ryan_sabel) June 6, 2024

Hijacking the sacrifices of our D-Day heroes is despicable, but utterly typical for this sow. https://t.co/EkrNQ1AMPF — Sacred-Cow Gourmand (@jwesleyb2) June 6, 2024

If you’re claiming, like @HillaryClinton is, that storming the beaches of Normandy is anything like voting today, you’re essentially saying that storming the beaches of Normandy is not a big deal. You’re dishonoring the men who risked and lost their lives 80 years ago. — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) June 6, 2024

With Hillary, there is no bottom. It’s just despicable even to mention today’s authoritarian, lawless Democrats in the same post marking D-Day. Utterly contemptible. https://t.co/GHNmzHgmD3 — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) June 6, 2024

Hillary compares @realDonaldTrump and his voters to Nazis on D-Day. They really do hate you. https://t.co/OKBnq6k2oq — Rep. Jason Fischer (@JasonFischerFL) June 6, 2024

Related