Measles Spike Is So Extreme It Threatens Elimination in the US

As of May 24, 2024, the CDC reported 142 measles cases in the United States. It is more than double the number of cases reported in 2023.

Before the vaccine, there were 3 to 4 million cases a year. It is mostly a minor illness, but for 3 in 1,000 children, it will mean death.

The story here isn’t that measles is rising precipitously. The story is that people coming from all over the world are unvetted and not screened for disease. They won’t tell you that some have measles, but there have been outbreaks in illegal alien shelters that no one will tell you about.

According to the CDC, this represents a 17-fold increase from the average number of cases reported in the first quarter of 2020–2023. The CDC also reported ten outbreaks in 2024, which are defined as three or more related cases and 68% of cases are associated with an outbreak.

Before vaccination:

The live measles vaccine was licensed in 1963. In the decade before, an average of 549,000 measles cases and 495 measles deaths were reported annually in the United States. However, on average, 3 to 4 million people were likely infected with measles annually; most cases were not reported. Of the reported cases, approximately:

48,000 people were hospitalized from measles.

1,000 people developed chronic disability from acute encephalitis caused by measles annually.

According to NPR, the CDC warns that the measles spike poses a “renewed threat” to elimination.

So far this year, the U.S. has seen more than 120 cases of the highly contagious disease — more than double the cases for all of 2023. Still, chances of widespread transmission remain low.

USNews.com reports

Measles outbreaks occur worldwide, and people who are not vaccinated can contract measles while traveling abroad and spread it to others when they return home. In 2024, the CDC reported a 50% increase in imported cases from the European and Southeast Asia WHO regions compared to the average number of cases imported from those regions between 2020 and 2023.

Undervaccination in the US

The US has a target vaccination rate of 95%, but coverage among kindergarteners has been below that in recent years. In the 2022–2023 school year, only 93.1% of kindergarteners had completed their MMR vaccine series.

The CDC says that high vaccination coverage levels are key to minimizing the spread of measles.

What are they not mentioning because they think you’re stupid? They are bringing in millions of unvaccinated people, and they are bringing contagious diseases in with them.

